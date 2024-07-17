Court battle begins over access to beloved East Texas fishing spot

For years now, there’s been a fight in Henderson County over who gets to use a much-loved fishing hole.

Henderson County is a rural area southeast of Dallas, stippled with lakes, ponds and streambeds. In its southwest corner, a body of water called the Cutoff has been a spot to fish, hunt and just hang out for generations.

But in 2022, a local landowner put up a fence to prevent people from accessing the Cutoff. Ever since, a group of hunters and anglers has fought to try and re-gain access, a battle that continued on Tuesday at the 173rd District Court in Athens, the county seat.

There, Judge Dan Moore held a hearing between the group working to regain access to the water, Save the Cutoff, and the Henderson County Commissioners Court. The lawsuit, one of two filed by Save the Cutoff on the matter, is over the maintenance of a county road that could provide entry to the Cutoff.

The Texas Standard’s Michael Marks talked about the stakes and significant of the lawsuits.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: I know this is a story you’ve been following since the start. Before we get into what happened in the courtroom. Can you tell us a little bit more about the Cutoff itself?

Michael Marks: Yes. This is a body of water that used to be part of the Trinity River. But in the last century, flood control projects cut it off from the river, so now it’s kind of a standalone oxbow lake.

Like we said, there’s a lot of stuff to do out there. Outside of the Henderson County courthouse, I talked to a man named Bud Morton who’s spent his life in the area. Now he’s part of the group called Save the Cutoff. They’re trying to regain access to the area.

“Crappie fish. Duck hunt. Catfish. Just hang out, find a shade tree, you know, and enjoy the water,” Morton said. “I mean, it’s beautiful. It’s peaceful out there. It’s quiet.”

It was also a free place to go hunt and fish, which in Texas are in short supply if you are not a person of means.

» GET MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE STATE: Sign up for Texas Standard’s weekly newsletters

So what is it that the plaintiffs are trying to achieve here?

They want access to the Cutoff itself. The way you used to get in there is by a boat ramp next to a farm to market road that runs right by the water.

The property around the water was purchased at the end of 2021 by a company called Iron River Ranch, which is owned by a local man named Phillip Surls. He’s not responded to requests for comments about any of this, but Surls had a fence put up between the road and the boat ramp that Save the Cutoff wants removed.

They want that fence gone, and they want to have full, unimpeded access to the Cutoff, the way it used to be.