If you’ve been visited by Shrimp Jesus, or offered glue as a pizza topping, you’re a victim of AI slop

You’ve probably heard about AI hallucinations – incorrect answers to questions you pose to tools like ChatGPT or Google Gemini. But there’s another way your AI experience can go wrong.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga wrote about AI slop for CNET. He says “slop” is junk content that AI either generates on its own, or which has been introduced by spammers.

Highlights from this segment:

– AI slop is a lot like email spam in the 1990s – it’s proliferating quickly as more people use AI.

– AI hallucinations are inaccurate information, while slop is junk information that may not have anything to do with the query you submitted.

– If you suspect that you’ve been served AI slop, check the source of the information you’ve been given, and check to see that images don’t have extra fingers or other unusual artifacts.