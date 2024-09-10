A generation of Austinites remembers seeing alligators near Barton Springs. Were they ever there?

From KUT News:

Austin is a town of many mascots. The bats under the Congress Avenue Bridge. The salamanders of Barton Springs. Even the sneaky grackle has become a beloved icon.

This is not a story about those animals. This is a story about alligators.

Gators are not something that people often associate with Austin, but they do appear in our local mythology. It was one of those appearances that prompted listener Jade Florence to reach out to ATXplained with a question.

Florence is a wildlife biologist. She says a few years ago she was looking into the history of Zilker Park when she came across a rumor that there used to be alligators there.

Specifically, she heard that there used to be gators in Eliza Spring, a natural spring-fed pool like Barton Springs. Now restricted from public access, Eliza Spring sits between Barton Springs and the Zilker Eagle mini train station, encircled by a recently restored stone amphitheater.

Florence’s question was this: “Have there ever been any sightings or history of gators in or around Zilker Park?”

“Gators don’t seem like an animal that would be or should be in Zilker Park,” she told me. “So that struck me as odd.”

In investigating this story, I have found three different ways to answer her question. All of them seem credible. Two of them are contradictory.

So, here’s answer number one:

The legend of Charlie

After Florence heard the story of the Zilker Park alligators, she asked her parents-in-law about it — they’re both longtime Austinites. They told her they never saw gators in Eliza Spring. But there was a gator down the street from the park, on Barton Springs Road, at a restaurant called the Holiday House.

The gator lived in a moat around the restaurant.

Jade’s mother-in-law, Julie Chappell, said sometime in the early ’70s she went to the Holiday House and saw this gator with her own eyes.

“There was a walkway that went into the restaurant, that went over his swamp, so you could see him every time you went in,” she recalled. “My brother-in-law does remember that his name was Charlie.”

And Charlie’s story is the stuff of Austin legend.