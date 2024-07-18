Deaths on Arlington roads spiked in 2023. The city’s mix of plans aims to make roads safer

Gracie was one of 43 people killed in crashes and car accidents on Arlington roads and federal and state highways that run through town – the second-highest number of crashes in recent years. In 2021, Arlington recorded the highest number of traffic fatalities in the city’s history, with 53 deaths.

The uptick is not unique to Arlington. Nationwide, the total amount of fatal crashes rose by 10% in 2021 – a trend that experts have attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on traffic patterns.

Stephen Mattingly, a UT Arlington civil engineering professor, said higher instances of speeding and more pedestrians and cyclists on the road contributed to the rise, despite efforts by cities in recent years to minimize the number of serious injuries and deaths.

“The picture is not as rosy as it was looking previously in terms of us being able to move towards a Vision Zero scenario where we would eliminate all the deaths,” Mattingly said. “It’s pretty sobering and frustrating for us as a profession.”

Arlington officials across public safety and municipal departments have launched several efforts to target road safety.

As the number of traffic fatalities ticked upwards in early 2023, police officers increased traffic enforcement, community outreach and educational tools.

“I do believe the increased enforcement played a role in stymieing those numbers,” said Lt. Brian Jones, whose unit oversees the Safe Roads Initiative.

The city has also received multiple rounds of grant funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for road safety planning. Most far along in the process is Safe Streets Arlington, a plan that will outline priorities and best practices to improve road safety.

Ann Foss, transportation department planning and programming manager, said the plan aims to reduce the number of crashes that end in death or serious injury to less than 50 per year by 2050. Currently, that number sits near an average of 200, Foss said.

“If we continue on the path that we’ve seen over the past few years, we’re on target to reach 300 fatal and serious injury crashes by 2050. The purpose of this plan is to try to move that in the other direction,” Foss said.

Vehicle speed, city design play factor

Jones says he sees several factors contributing to Arlington’s statistics. Vehicle speed, as well as distracted driving and pedestrians not paying attention or crossing in unsafe areas top – but do not complete – the list.

“The number of people in our city has increased,” Jones said. “Pedestrian traffic has increased. You think about the entertainment district as well as vehicle traffic. So I think all those things play a factor and I think in some years, whether you want to say it’s luck, fortune or favor, it’s not on our side when some crashes happen.”

The city has had 20 fatal crashes so far this year — and Jones said the total number of fatalities is down overall. However, pedestrian and motorcyclist fatalities are trending up: Where 2023 saw 10 pedestrian deaths, Arlington has seen eight so far this year. The number of motorcyclists killed sits at four this year when six were recorded in 2023.

Police details this year are focused on reaching out to pedestrians who are taking risks and marketing traffic safety tips to motorcyclists, Jones said.

“We’re doing everything we can to enforce the traffic laws to make these roads safe. We want to go a year with no (fatalities) – that’s the ultimate goal,” he said.