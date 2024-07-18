Deaths on Arlington roads spiked in 2023. The city’s mix of plans aims to make roads safer

From KERA News:
As she reached the halfway mark along a crosswalk on Park Springs Boulevard and Sublett Road, Sherre Barnes felt nervous as the crosswalk signal counted down from 20 seconds.
“If I’m lollygagging and just dragging to get across, I wouldn’t have had enough time,” Barnes said.
Her granddaughter, Liyah-Grace “Gracie” Holsey, died after being struck by two cars in the same intersection in December. The 10-year-old Mary Moore Elementary School student was walking home from school and made it halfway through the intersection when the crosswalk time ran out. Police and witnesses told Barnes that Gracie tried to run to the other side of the road as cars accelerated.
Months later, Barnes still wonders why the drivers did not see Gracie – and how fast the cars were going if the light had only just changed.
“I avoid driving over where she was hit, but as I’m driving, even in the dusk when it’s getting dark, I still see people on the road. How could you not see? What were you doing? How could you not see a person?” she said.