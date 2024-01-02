Art diplomacy: San Antonio artists forge friendships in Cuba

“And I was standing there like a carnival barker saying that they could get free photographs of themselves and then they could look in and see him taking pictures of families and stuff,” he said. “So that brought in people. And then when they were in there, they said, ‘Oh, by the way, upstairs, we also have a lot of artwork there!’”

The works of three San Antonio artists had been hung upstairs, and after posing for a picture, Havanans were flocking in to see San Antonio art. This exhibition was for viewing only; sales of American artwork was prohibited.

Cuba itself has a very active, very accomplished art community and Sweeney says they really know what they’re doing.

“All of the art students there are like academically trained and stuff. So they learn the basics, they learn figure drawing, they learn all of the foundations,” he said.

Sweeney said the best Cuban artists actually do extremely well.

“Artists bring in more money to Cuba. They are revered there. I asked our tour guide, what’s the pecking order of finance of success is financially and without missing a beat, he said artists. And I thought he was joking, but he said no. You know, our athletes don’t make money. The doctors don’t make any money at all,” he said.

They visited the studio of artist Nelson Dominguez, who is one of the island’s most famous artists. His work though, doesn’t just stay in Cuba.

“Nelson told me that he’s traveled all over the United States. He was in San Francisco. He’s having a show in Tampa.”

A trumpet player blew jazzy, island sound during their time at Dominguez’s studio. Sweeney says the Havana studio where he creates his art is a sure sign of his success.

“He has a cavernous studio that’s filled with his work. And apparently, he is very successful and famous,” Sweeney said. “And then he’s got this massive courtyard that would be like in a Four Seasons hotel. And then we went upstairs, and I thought, ‘well, he lives upstairs.’ Well, no. That’s his painting studio! The downstairs is where he displays his work.”

Garcia said a cigar-chomping man in shorts and t-shirt had been guiding them around Dominguez’s studio.

“He has guys showing me stuff and he’s guiding me around. So then I asked the other assistant, ‘Where is Nelson?’ –“Well, that’s him.’

That casual studio assistant was actually the artist himself!

‘He was the guy making my coffee?’ Garcia asked.