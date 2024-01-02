Art diplomacy: San Antonio artists forge friendships in Cuba

From Texas Public Radio:
If good art is the byproduct of talent and suffering and opportunity, it should come as no surprise that Cuba is a natural hotbed of art.
A group of San Antonio artists and art lovers just returned from a trip to Havana to help spread the magic of an arts interchange between both cities. It’s called The San-Havana Project.
Havana is a city where musicians on a street corner playing for change is not unusual. A walk on the Havana beachfront called The Malecón reveals more street performers playing and singing on the beach.
Gary Sweeney is a participating artist in the San-Havana Project. He said the idea of putting on that art show didn’t seem at first so difficult a task.
“We’re trying to bridge the gap between the artists in San Antonio, the artists in Havana,” Sweeney said.