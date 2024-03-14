Austin-area students learn about the upcoming total eclipse through an escape-room-style game

From KUT News:

Nine-year-old Emma was in a race against time. She had 20 minutes to solve four challenges related to the upcoming solar eclipse.

She summed up the experience pretty succinctly: “It was hard.”

The interactive game, narrated by two astrophysicists, was part of an event hosted by Girlstart in Austin this month. The nonprofit focuses on getting kids interested in science, technology, engineering and math or STEM.

“We’re hoping to introduce the eclipse before it actually starts, so that way [kids] have a little bit of background knowledge about what to expect,” Jess Thompson, Girlstart’s community STEM senior coordinator, said.

The game is being rolled out to nearly two dozen organizations and schools, including Johnson City ISD, Wimberley ISD and Blanco ISD campuses — which will all be closed on the day of the eclipse because of concerns about the influx of visitors.

Emma said she’s excited to see the eclipse, which will cast a shadow over a swath of Central Texas for nearly 4 ½ minutes in some spots April 8. Eight-year-old Nora, who was also at the Girlstart event, said Central Texas will not be in the path of totality again for more than 300 years.

“So, it’s like a lifetime opportunity to [see] it,” she said.

A deeper understanding of the eclipse

Nora and Emma are two of about 6,000 students in Central Texas playing the escape-room-style game, aptly named Eclipse Quest. It was developed by the Science Mill, a museum in Johnson City, with a grant from the Simons Foundation.

The game is primarily meant for students in third through sixth grade, but Jeff Wheatcraft, director of STEM education growth for the museum, says anyone can play. He said the four challenges are meant to deepen people’s understanding of what an eclipse is.