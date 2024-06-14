Austin airport is getting new runway safety tech that could have prevented near-miss

From KUT News:

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will have crucial new runway safety equipment installed by the end of the month. Federal investigators say the technology could have prevented a near-miss between two planes that could have killed 131 people last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is wrapping up installation of the equipment that provides air traffic controllers with a visual representation of where planes are located on the runways and taxiways. The system will undergo testing next week.

The so-called Surface Awareness Initiative (SAI) system is a less expensive alternative to ground radar, which bounces radio waves off objects to determine their location. The SAI system relies on radios installed in aircraft to transmit their location automatically.

Austin is among the first four airports in the country to receive the SAI system.

“[This will] further enhance our safety on the runways and the taxiways, and we are grateful to our partners at the FAA for prioritizing Austin airport as one of the first airports in the nation to receive this equipment,” ABIA CEO Ghizlane Badawi said at a news conference last month to celebrate passage of the $105 billion FAA Reauthorization Act, which funds the nationwide rollout of such systems.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommended installing the equipment at all major airports that don’t have ground radar following an investigationinto the near-miss at ABIA on Feb. 4, 2023. A FedEx Boeing 767 came within 150 feet of crashing into a Southwest Airlines jet on the runway. The Southwest plane, bound for Cancun, had 128 people on board. The FedEx jet had three.

Had the planes collided and all 131 people died, it would have been the second-worst aviation disaster in Texas history, following the Delta Flight 191 crash at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in 1985, which killed 137 people.

NTSB investigators faulted an air traffic controller in Austin for assuming the Southwest Airlines jet would take off before the FedEx plane landed on the same runway. Dense fog that morning made it impossible for the controller to see the runway, and the Austin control tower hadn’t conducted low-visibility operation training for at least two years.

The Southwest Airlines crew was also cited for failing to notify the control tower they needed more time to warm up their engines on that cold February morning.