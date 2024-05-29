This week in Texas music history: The birth of Balde González

From KUTX:

On May 30, 1928, orquesta bandleader Baldemar “Balde” González was born in Beeville, fifty miles north of Corpus Christi.

González was sightless since birth and attended the Texas School for the Blind in Austin from the age of eight. The curriculum at the state’s blind schools encouraged a classical education in music, counting among their alumni gospel pianist Arizona Dranes, honky-tonk songsmith Leon Payne, and Austin’s “King of the Whistlers” Fred Lowery.

It was there that González learned piano, saxophone, clarinet, and violin. He then returned to Beeville where he formed his first professional orquesta and began recording for the Melco and Ideal record labels in nearby Corpus and Alice.

Balde’s orquesta performed foxtrots, ballads, and boleros, with nods to smooth jazz and ballroom standards. He sang with a buttery baritone croon.

Tejano music scholar Manuel Peña described Gonzalez’s music as jaitón, a “sophisticated, urban repertoire and orchestration” that gained popularity with an upwardly mobile, bilingual South Texas middle class.