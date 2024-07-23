Texas researchers discover fossil chromosomes of 52,000-year-old woolly mammoth

Texas-based researchers have discovered something never found before: fossil chromosomes from a woolly mammoth that died 52,000 years ago.

This finding, made by an international team led by researchers at Baylor, involved the study of a remarkably preserved piece of woolly mammoth skin found in Siberia in 2018 – and where they’re taking these findings sounds equally remarkable.

For more on the discovery, Olga Dudchenko, one of the team’s leaders and an assistant professor of molecular and human genetics at Baylor College of Medicine, spoke to the Texas Standard.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: I understand DNA fragments have been found before. What makes this discovery different? It’s the chromosomes, right?

Olga Dudchenko: Yes, so, indeed, fragments have been discovered, and we’ve already known for about 40 years or so that DNA can survive in short fragments and samples; however, usually the mental view that people have is that these fragments are just kind of scattered across the ancient site, and they have lost really everything about the original arrangement.

In this particular case, we see that those fragments of DNA are in the original conformation just the same way they were 52,000 years ago.

Tell us a little bit about the team behind this. Who all was involved?

I would say it’s an international collaboration at its finest. This study was co-led by three different centers in three different countries.

We’re here at Baylor College of Medicine in the U.S. There was also the University of Copenhagen and the University of Barcelona, and there were 56 authors overall across many, many countries. So, we’re really proud of, you know, in the end how it all came together.

Let me ask maybe a silly question: How is it possible that these chromosomes would survive over 52,000 years?

It’s a question that we kept asking ourselves with more and more urgency as we looked closer and closer at the sample and saw the degree of the preservation of the original conformation. And, you know, we’re in Texas. Jerky is a big thing here, and in general, shelf-stable food. So, we started thinking in that direction and viewing the sample in some way as this extreme case of a very shelf-stable material.

So, what happens is you dehydrate, or with a combination of cooling and dehydration, you force the piece of material to lose a lot of its water, which leads to something that looks like a traffic jam. Things can’t really move away from each other, even if they wanted to, and so we think that something similar happened here.

» GET MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE STATE: Sign up for Texas Standard’s weekly newsletters