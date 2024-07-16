What are the best swimming spots in Texas?

There’s no sugarcoating it: It’s hot. So if you’re looking for fun outdoors, a body of water is best.

Texas has no shortage of great swimming spots. So we’re looking to hear about the state’s best watering holes: streams, pools, beaches, lakes – you name it.

Make the case for your favorite spot below! We’d love for you to record your thoughts or share a photo or video too, so we can share those on-air and online. And while you’re here: Sign up for the Texas Standard newsletter for a chance to win a Texas Standard prize pack.

Thanks, and stay cool!