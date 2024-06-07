Unchecked growth around Big Bend sparks debate over water — a prelude for Texas

No one knows how much water sits beneath the desert of Terlingua. Residents worry their wells will run dry, as developers and local officials cheer the tourism boom.

By Carlos Nogueras Ramos & Eli Hartman, Graphics by Carla Astudillo, The Texas TribuneEnergy & Environment, Partner Organizations, Texas Tribune

Eli Hartman / The Texas Tribune