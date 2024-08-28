Father and son grateful for their time together on Little League’s biggest stage

Boerne Manager Jason Newson and his son Kole knew early on the team had great potential.

By Patrick M. DavisAugust 28, 2024 3:33 pm, ,

On Monday night, residents of Boerne braved heavy rains to welcome home its Little League All-Star team. The parade drew a crowd of some 3,500 people who turned out to celebrate a fourth overall finish in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Penn.

The team was on a 17-game winning streak and made it to the national championship matchup before losing the final two games of the tournament. Boerne Little League manager Justin Newson and his son and player Kole Newson joined the Standard with more about their experience in the tournament.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: This must have been a really exciting season, to say nothing of the past few days. What’s life been like for you? Finally getting to sleep in your own bed again?

Justin Newson: It’s been great getting back and seeing all our friends and family welcome us back into town. The whole thing’s been surreal all summer. Just a great experience all the way through, seeing the boys play great baseball and then getting back in town.

And having been home maybe one or two nights in the past month and a half and seeing everyone, I had no idea there were that many people watching our games. We’d see some pictures every now and then and hear of watch parties.

But seeing that many people line the streets and welcome us in the square in Boerne was really, really great. I know the boys enjoyed it and coaches obviously and families. I feel grateful to live in the community we live in with all that support.

It sort of gives me chills to think about it. It’s like a Norman Rockwell painting from back in the old days, you know, with a small town and everybody turns out – fire trucks, the whole deal. 

To get to the Little League World Series, an incredible accomplishment unto itself, you first had to win a number of qualifying tournaments. How early in the process did you realize this team was really something special?

Justin Newson: You could see it during the Little League season. Kole started Little League when he was 4 years old, and kids have come in and out of the league. Knowing the players around, you could tell there were a lot of really good ones playing this season.

And when it came down to selection and the team was finalized, we knew that we had a lot of talent on the team. We just didn’t really know how good they would be. No Boerne team has really gone that far, or at least consistently. I think one time they made it to the state tournament, but most of the time they lose in the first or second round.

We knew we were good; we didn’t know how good. And then about the time we got to the state level and went 3-0, that’s when we realized we might have a real chance. And once we got to the next round it definitely stepped up another notch. But the boys competed and kept rolling and found ways to win games. So it was really, really fun to see them make it all the way to Williamsport.

How did the players handle this success? And I guess I have to ask about those last two games, which were a disappointment, but a lot of back-and-forth there. 

Justin Newson: They handled the success and failures great. When we first started the all-star season, we got everyone together at the field. There’s always great teams that don’t live up to potential or really talented teams that don’t go as far as you think.

And from my observations of watching teams, the really good ones first start with talented players. But they also have players that play for each other and have a little perspective. And I feel like faith is that perspective. It’s a game at the end of the day. It’s not life or death. It’s not the end-all be-all.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s competitive. But having that perspective that you’re going to be all right either way, I think really helps ground the team. It keeps their highs lower and their lows not too low.

Jack Morgan / Texas Public Radio

Members of Boerne's Little League team pose for a photo in the Main Plaza during a welcome-back celebration on Monday.

Justin, you say it’s only a game, but I understand Kole had a heart condition and required open-heart surgery just a few years ago. How does it feel not just to be on that national stage, but to be there with your son? 

Justin Newson: It’s just amazing. I can’t say enough about him. Knowing he had the condition and having surgery, he did it without fear. He bounced back as quick as he could and wanted to be back playing with his friends on the field, whether it was football or baseball or just playing with his brothers in the backyard.

Going through that and continuing to play sports is just amazing. To see him out there with his buddies that he’s grown up with, competing against that kind of competition on that stage, was an unforgettable experience.

That’s gotta make you feel good as a coach. And also as a dad, of course. 

Justin Newson: That takes it to another level, being a dad. I do try to check that card out when I go on the field and treat them all the same as kids, but it’s always there. It’s your son. So, being there with him was an amazing experience.

Hey, Kole. Congratulations on all the success this season. Tell us a little bit about when you first thought that you guys might have a shot at the at the World Series. Did you think it was coming earlier in the season? 

Kole Newson: Yeah, I knew during the regular season that we were going to make it. I watched a lot of it the previous year. Then I saw us and that talent that we had. We were really stacked.

That is so wonderful. Well, now, in your first game in this tournament, I understand it was quite a special one. Did you hit a grand slam?

Kole Newson: Yes, sir.

Wow. Walk us through that moment. What was going through your mind when that happened? 

Kole Newson: I was just looking for something I could hit harder and he hung a curveball. Then I hit it hard. I got really excited and I knew it was gone off the bat. It was my first grand slam ever.

That’s amazing. What’s it been like for you, having kids ask for autographs and seeing replays of yourself on ESPN? Have you seen it on TV? 

Kole Newson: Yeah, it’s really crazy just to go back and look at the game. It was really crazy and cool.

I bet. I was talking with your dad about the surgery. How’s your recovery been? Were you playing baseball way back then? Your dad said you started at age 4. 

Kole Newson: I was in the hospital for three days. Then I had to wait six weeks, so I had to recover for six weeks. And then after the six weeks, I just started to ease back into baseball and football. I feel like I’m 100% right now. I feel like I’ve recovered really good.

That’s really great. As you think back on what this series was like for you, do you have a special memory or anything? I mean, that grand slam’s got to be got to be right there on top, surely. But any other memories that you think are going to stay with you for years to come? 

Kole Newson: The grand slam is number one. Second one’s probably beating Pennsylvania in their hometown. That was really cool. And then meeting all the teams from all the other countries and hearing all the different languages. It was really cool to meet them.

