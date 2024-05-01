Brownsville nonprofit launches affordable housing model in more expensive Rio Grande Valley

Texas A&M University’s Real Estate Center shows that housing affordability in Cameron County, where Brownsville is, has steadily decreased since 2017. Hidalgo County, which contains the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area, fairs no better. Median home prices in Cameron County are now around $270,000 — they were $130,000 five years ago. Cameron County’s median household income is less than $50,000, which is two-thirds the U.S. average.

Part of this unaffordability could possibly be attributed to SpaceX and liquefied natural gas plants developing outside Brownsville, both of which are bringing employees into the area, and they are buying housing.

“We invited them here. We’re excited that they’re working in our communities. They’re bringing jobs, incomes are going up — fantastic, great,” Mitchell-Bennett said. “Where the heck are they going to live? Where are we going to live?”

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen acknowledged the city’s housing needs during DreamBuild’s launch event, reflecting on his time as a member of the city’s housing authority board.

“When I joined the housing authority, we had 3,000 people on our waiting list for affordable housing, back in 2004,” Cowen told the crowd of elected officials and housing organization representatives. “Right now, we have 10,000.”

Developing affordable housing provides Brownsville residents and beyond more than just a place to sleep. A home offers stability for a person or family, along with the opportunity to build a community, wealth and health.

“Our health metrics, our health outcomes in this country, are much worse for those people who are unhoused or those people who are in unstable housing,” Mitchell-Bennett said. “Am I expecting [these homes] to solve all of the world’s problems? No, but I think that having a place to live really settles a lot of the issues, and at least makes them more attainable.”