Brownsville nonprofit launches affordable housing model in more expensive Rio Grande Valley

From Texas Public Radio:
A nonprofit housing developer in Brownsville is hoping to change how affordable homes are built.
Come Dream, Come Build (CDCB), officially launched its DreamBuild modular housing program last week, an effort more than five years in the making. The program’s concept is simple: give families who need affordable housing a choice in how their homes are built and the option to expand their home if they need more space.
CDCB calls DreamBuild a “grow home” model, where modular homes start at around 600 square feet with one bedroom and one bathroom. Then families can add extra rooms — bathrooms, bedrooms, offices — to the homes, around 300 square feet at a time. Paint, fixtures, porches and more are all customizable, in order to meet the needs of the homeowners.
Those homes are built at CDCB’s site called “The Farm,” a facility tucked away from the intersection of Old Alice Road and Highway 100 in Los Fresnos. Once finished, the homes are taken wherever the buyers want them, usually on land that they, or CDCB, owns.