‘A sense of renewal’: Caddo Mounds historic site reopens 5 years after tornado destroyed property

ALTO – On the day that the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site reopened in mid-May, Yonavea Hawkins sewed turquoise beads onto a pipe bag.

“I learned from my mother how to make her Caddo dresses,” she said. “Then when I became an adult, I wanted to learn how to make those things myself.”

Hawkins, a Caddo artist who specializes in beadwork and cultural items, lives in Oklahoma City but every once in while makes a trip to piney East Texas to visit the Caddo Mounds, a place once inhabited by her ancestors.

“We were removed from our homelands,” Hawkins said. “We come back from Oklahoma to be a part of the festivities that they have.”

Archaeologists and researchers split the Caddo into three confederacies broadly split up by region: the Hasinai, Kadohadacho and Natchitoches.

The Caddo Mounds once belonged to the Hasinai, an Indigenous group that used to occupy land in the Neches and Angelina river valleys. Now the site is on the National Register of Historic Places and managed by the Texas Historical Commission.

In 2019, nearly the entire property was destroyed when an EF-3 tornado hit on Caddo Culture Day, an annual celebration honoring the Indigenous community that once settled in the area. The storm left one person dead and between 30 and 40 others injured, including Hawkins.

“The building blew up and everything went black. I was knocked unconscious. When I came to, it was dark. I realized after my eyes adjusted that I was buried in the debris,” said Hawkins, who broke three ribs and ended up needing dozens of stitches around her knees and hands.

The Texas Legislature was in session at the time, and lawmakers immediately allocated $2.5 million to the site’s restoration.

This month’s reopening was an all-day event about “the importance of restoring the site and the resiliency of the Caddo Nation,” according to the historical commission, and was attended by Caddo Citizens and around 300 members of the public, as well as a few East Texas historical societies, politicians and state bureaucrats. Caddo drummers performed a song in honor of veterans, and volunteers demonstrated friction fires, atlatl dart throwing techniques and flintknapping.

“The rebuilding is a sense of renewal,” Hawkins said. “We’ve come back. We’re just as strong.”