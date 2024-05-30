The latest Call of Duty tactic is a new business model

When the latest version of the popular game comes out later this year, you’ll need an Xbox Game Pass subscription to play.

By Shelly BrisbinMay 30, 2024 11:40 am,

When the latest entrant in the Call of Duty game franchise makes its debut later this year, gamers won’t have to lay out $70 to play on opening day. They’ll just need a monthly subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

As the landscape of the gaming business continues to shift, Activision, which makes the wildly popular war simulation series, is gambling that players who join Game Pass for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will stick around once they’ve finished the game. 

Tech expert Omar Gallaga says changing to a subscription model is a gamble for Activision and its parent company, Microsoft.

Highlights from this segment: 

– Last year’s Call of Duty game was not as successful as previous editions.

– Tying Call of Duty to an Xbox Game Pass subscription is intended to keep gamers playing (and paying) for many games, rather than finishing one title and moving on. 

– Microsoft, which owns Activision and the Xbox Live service, has closed a number of other gaming studios it owns, causing worry among fans of those games.

