Lowrider legacy and culture take center stage at Bullock Texas State History Museum

It’s something senior curator Kathryn Siefker thought about when talking with folks from the lowriding community about putting together the exhibit.

“You know, they are the primary source in this sense. And so it was a lot of interviewing people,” Siefker said. “It was a lot of spending weekends at lowrider events and they answered all my millions of questions and explained lowriding to me and welcomed me into their homes and making sure they felt confident giving us their cars for four months.”

Siefker says Bullock is devoted to telling everyone’s stories, and “Carros y Cultura” begins to bring that ethos forward.

“This story hasn’t had to be told on this scale and at the state history museum, the official history museum of Texas, I think adds a level of appreciation to what they bring to Texas history and Texas culture,” she said.

Clint Westwood is a journalist for La Prensa Texas in San Antonio. He was one of the advisors for the exhibit and covered the lowriding community for years.

“It’s feels very good, uh me siento muy … excited,” he laughs, quoting from the movie “Selena.”

“But, it is kind of surreal,” he continued. “It’s kind of still sinking in. I never thought our culture would be highlighted this much on a main stage. And being able to highlight the Latino and the lowriding culture to a wider range of audiences, I think it’s a beautiful thing.”

Lowrider car clubs are not just about the bumping hydraulics and sparkling paint jobs. The clubs are known for bringing the community together, raising money for different nonprofit organizations, or putting on back-to-school drives. Westwood documented this in his reporting.

“I would write my articles on the lowriding familia, the history, the story of a car that gets passed through generation to generation. The bond that families have together working on a vehicle, the pride, the love that goes into it, the detail… It’s taking pride in what we have.”

Those bonds are strong and lowriders are often born into it. Take Mercedes Mata for example, owner of a stunning 1984 Monte Carlo.

“It’s pink, it’s sparkly, it catches everyone’s attention,” she said.

The 20-year-old from Dallas graduated high school early at 16 and knew she wanted to build cars just like her dad.