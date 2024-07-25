With CenterPoint in the hot seat, Texas policymakers look to harden the state’s power transmission and distribution

From Houston Public Media:

This coming Monday, a Texas Senate select committee will hold its first hearing to investigate the state’s utilities’ performance and failures in the wake of Hurricane Beryl. And the spotlight will be on CenterPoint, which submitted a resiliency plan for its transmission and distribution system to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) in late April. A major question for some Texas policymakers is how that plan stacks up against efforts by Florida, which seems faster at restoring power after major storms.

Three days after Hurricane Beryl struck Houston, the PUC met in Austin to hear testimony from CenterPoint and other utilities. Commissioner Jimmy Glotfelty pointed to Florida’s biggest power company and how it was able to quickly restore power after the last hurricane.

“This is not inexpensive, and it’s not a short-term fix on the system. But resiliency works,” Glotfelty said. “And this has some significant reductions in time and expense to get systems back up if you harden them the correct way.”

Glotfelty outlined investments Florida Power & Light — Florida’s largest electric power utility — has made, such as replacing wooden poles with stronger ones. And he called for the Florida utility to be part of the Texas discussion.

PUC Chairman Thomas Gleeson seemed open to the idea, though he sounded less than enthusiastic. “I’m sure there are things that work there that maybe wouldn’t work here,” Gleeson said. “We’ll find a Texas solution, obviously. But yeah, we can learn a lot from other places.”

Commissioner Kathleen Jackson added her voice to Glotfelty’s. She noted that not only has Florida Power & Light’s plan improved resiliency in the face of storms, but it has also improved daily reliability by more than 40% since 2006, slashing the average time a customer experiences an outage in any given year by nearly half the time.

“Shoring up the system in anticipation that management of risk for that critical event that you’re trying to pay for, that worst case scenario, also helps shore up your ongoing reliability, which is something we can always use,” Jackson said.

The Floridian experience

Florida Power & Light began improving the resilience of its transmission and distribution system more than 20 years ago, including burying miles of power lines. But what really sped up the process were the hurricane seasons of 2004 and 2005, when eight named storms hit the state.

“The Florida Public Service Commission said, maybe there’s something we can be doing here to improve the resilience of the infrastructure,” according to Ted Kury, Director of Energy Studies at the University of Florida’s Public Utility Research Center.

Kury said the Florida Public Service Commission, the agency that regulates the state’s utilities, began getting much more aggressive, demanding more accountability and investment from its power companies. In the meantime, more than a decade went by without a major storm.

“And a lot of folks started saying, ‘look, I know we’re doing all this preparation and education. But you know, this costs something, it costs my people time. It costs resources. And we haven’t had any storms. Do we really need to keep doing this?’” Kury said. “And the Public Service Commission basically said yes, because we’re not rescinding the order.”

All that work paid off in 2017 when Hurricane Irma, a category 4 storm, hit Florida. After the storm, it took just one day for Florida Power & Light to restore power to half of the 4.4 million customers affected and 10 days to restore power to everyone. That was a dramatic improvement over what it could do before. “I think that’s where the Florida regulator and the Florida utilities have done a really good job,” Kury said.

How CenterPoint and Texas stack up

How does that compare with CenterPoint and the Public Utility Commission of Texas? CenterPoint delivered its resiliency plan to the PUC after being ordered to do so by the Legislature in 2023. Some of it is similar to Florida’s. It includes replacing wooden power poles with steel or cement structures and more active vegetation control to reduce the risk of trees falling on power lines. The plan also includes burying power lines at freeway crossings.