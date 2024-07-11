Competition heats up in wearable tech

As the smartphone category matures, companies like Apple, Samsung and Meta have focused more attention on wearable products – hoping to capture customer enthusiasm, as well as new revenue.

New watches, earbuds, headsets and even rings offer some of the most interesting developments, especially in terms of health and fitness features. Tech expert Omar Gallaga says the big players are competing hard to get their devices into the hands of consumers.

Highlights from this segment:

– Samsung’s new smartwatch and earbuds, announced this week, seem designed to compete directly with high-end products from Apple. Samsung boasts that it offers advanced sleep and health features not available to Apple Watch users.

– Facebook parent company Meta has had success with Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told an interviewer recently that the company would announce enhanced versions soon, and that it’s working on a neural wristband that could react to hand and arm movements through a person’s nerves.

– Apple is rumored to be working on a version of its AirPods earbuds that would include infrared cameras.