Massive LED dome offers new immersive entertainment in Dallas area

The best place to watch the Texas A&M football team take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville this Saturday might just be in the Dallas suburbs.

A company called Cosm has recently opened a new entertainment venue in The Colony, and it promises a different kind of viewing experience. Customers buy a seat to watch a game or event on an 87-foot LED sphere, all from a comfy couch with concessions just a phone tap away.

Susan Karlin is a contributor to Fast Company magazine, who recently got to check out Cosm’s other location in Los Angeles. She spoke to Texas Standard about the experience. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: You know, I think it’s hard for a lot of listeners to understand just how this experience might be different from going to the movies or even an IMAX screening. Can you give folks a general sense of what this is like?

Susan Karlin: So an IMAX is a projected 70-degree field of view. So you still feel like you’re watching a screen.

Cosm has a 180-degree 12K+ LED display. So you’re getting a much clearer, sharper image and it’s all around you. It feels like you’re actually ringside or courtside. And so you don’t feel like you’re actually watching a movie.

Wow. I was trying to think of how this translates into a sports event. So is it like you’re sitting in the stands or something? You’re watching the game or you’re down on the field or I mean, what’s the view like when you’re in that space? I guess there’s no bad seat in the house, I would think.

So it feels a little like a VIP suite. I had a chance to experience this when I cover the SoFi Stadium.

So there are suites that are actually on the level of the field, right? And you’re in line, you’re looking through the players, through the camera personnel and the coaches and the other players and then you can sit around and hang around and you’re right there. And then you can turn around and go inside and get food and then come back out and look.

It’s very much like that experience, except in a fraction of the cost.

Speaking of cost, let’s talk about that. How much does it cost to get in?

So they’re charging between $20 and $200. I don’t know what’s $20 and I don’t know what’s $200, but that’s basically the range that they’re looking at.