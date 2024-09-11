Cy-Fair ISD’s libraries are frequently closed after trustees cut librarian positions in half

From Houston Public Media:

The library at Fiest Elementary has been a favorite place to go for fourth-grader James Cardenas. He likes to read books, particularly those about natural disasters and also enjoys the “fun activities” his librarian creates.

“She’s always really kind to me,” Cardenas said. “I like going there.”

Since the new school year started three weeks ago, however, the librarian is no longer there every school day. She’s only there on Fridays, with the library closed the rest of the week, according to Cardenas, who said that makes him “a little bit sad.”

Other families in Cy-Fair ISD, a suburban Houston-area district that serves more than 118,000 students as the third-largest public school system in Texas, reported similar library schedules to Houston Public Media. Wilson Elementary fifth-grader Drew Sinkfield said his campus library is open only on Thursdays. Labay Middle School parent Amanda Serrato said the library there is open two days per week, and her son is unable to access library materials on the other days.

“That worries me because reading is a very important part of life,” Serrato said. “So I think that the librarians should be put back at the schools full-time.”

The library closures are the result of a controversial decision in May by the Cy-Fair ISD board of trustees, which eliminated more than half of the district’s librarians to help reduce a budget deficit caused by inflation and stagnant public school funding from the state, which has not increased districts’ per-student allotment since 2019. The board also has exerted more control over library and instructional materials since politically conservative members won a 6-1 majority last November – when three new trustees were elected with the support of prominent Republicans such as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz as well as a conservative political action committee.

The board voted over the summer to remove 13 chapters from a total of 25 middle school science textbooks that touch on topics such as climate change and vaccines, with some trustees referring to those subjects as “controversial.” More recently, the board added two elective courses for the 2025-26 school year that study the Bible and its place in history.

And before new library books can be purchased, lists of those materials must be posted on the district’s website for 30 days so the public can review them. Trustees initially voted to give themselves and the Cy-Fair ISD superintendent a 5-day sneak peek at those purchase lists but subsequently removed that provision after a recommendation by Julie Hinaman, the lone trustee to vote against the policy.

Justin Ray, one of the newly elected trustees, said during a school board meeting earlier this year that the new library book policy “protects from obscene and pervasively vulgar material that shocks the conscious of the Cy-Fair community.”

“This is also a library policy that many of the parents and the stakeholders of the Cy-Fair community are asking their board to do,” Ray added.

But none of the 15-plus families interviewed by Houston Public Media, at a season-opening football game between Cy Falls and Cy Lakes high schools, expressed support for the policy, the librarian cuts and library closures, or the textbook changes. Cy Falls parents Perry Wilson and Roy Vaughn referred to the textbook editing – after the materials had been approved by the State Board of Education – as “crazy” and “weird,” respectively.

“Wow. That’s wild,” Vaughn added. “What gives them the right to start removing stuff out of there?”

Regarding campus libraries, it’s unclear if Cy-Fair ISD families were notified before the school year that they would be open only part of the time as a result of the budget cuts. A district spokesperson did not answer an emailed question about that or grant a request to interview an administrator about the libraries.

The district said in a statement that it employs 41 librarians to serve 92 campuses, with each staffer rotating between two or three assigned schools. Campuses “may” use other staff to open a library when the assigned librarian is not on campus, the district said.

Ryan Sandlin, the husband of a Cy-Fair ISD teacher who has two daughters attending Warner Elementary, said it’s “really unfortunate that we’re in this situation” while adding that librarians have a greater impact on students and their academic success than some may realize. Cutting library services is especially harmful to students who are not involved in sports, music or other extracurricular activities, according to Scott Brown, who has three children in Cy-Fair ISD schools.

“Taking away libraries and access to books, a lot of kids don’t have access at home to books. So that’s huge,” said Julie Hornell, who has kids at Cy Lakes High School and Watkins Middle School.

Cardenas, the fourth-grader at Fiest Elementary who said his library is open only once per week, wishes that would change.

“Every week, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, just go to the library all the time,” he said. “I think they should do that.”