This week in Texas music history: The Dallas Bronco Bowl’s final performance

From KUTX:
On Aug. 16, 2003, the Bronco Bowl in Dallas staged its final concert.
The place had been through a number of ups and downs by the early 21st century. It first opened in 1961, when Dallas oilmen J. Curtis Sanford and Lamar Hunt envisioned a 78-lane bowling complex as the headquarters for a televised national bowling league. The bowling would live on throughout the Bronco’s years — it’s in the name — but the early ambitions to incorporate indoor archery, slotcar racing and miniature golf didn’t necessarily pan out.
Music, though, would always find its place at the Bronco Bowl.
In 1963, the venue first opened a popular teen dance spot, the Pit Club. Disc jockey and television personality Ron Chapman emceed the dances played largely by the house band, Floyd Dakil’s Pitmen. The band even recorded a regional hit single, “Dance, Franny, Dance,” on the Jetstar label.