This week in Texas music history: The Dallas Bronco Bowl’s final performance

David Bowie, the Clash, Public Enemy, U2 and more played the iconic venue, but not everyone was on board with performing at a bowling alley.

By Jason Mellard, Alan Schaefer & Avery Armstrong, The Center for Texas Music History at Texas StateAugust 13, 2024 10:00 am, ,

From KUTX:

On Aug. 16, 2003, the Bronco Bowl in Dallas staged its final concert.

The place had been through a number of ups and downs by the early 21st century. It first opened in 1961, when Dallas oilmen J. Curtis Sanford and Lamar Hunt envisioned a 78-lane bowling complex as the headquarters for a televised national bowling league. The bowling would live on throughout the Bronco’s years — it’s in the name — but the early ambitions to incorporate indoor archery, slotcar racing and miniature golf didn’t necessarily pan out.

Music, though, would always find its place at the Bronco Bowl.

In 1963, the venue first opened a popular teen dance spot, the Pit Club. Disc jockey and television personality Ron Chapman emceed the dances played largely by the house band, Floyd Dakil’s Pitmen. The band even recorded a regional hit single, “Dance, Franny, Dance,” on the Jetstar label.

As time went on, the musical mission of the Bronco Bowl expanded. The venue’s capacity grew to 3,000 by the 1980s and hosted a who’s-who of high-profile touring artists: David Bowie, the Clash, Elvis Costello, Metallica, Public Enemy, Bruce Springsteen, U2, and Oak Cliff’s own Stevie Ray Vaughan.

It was a little bit thrilling, a little bit weird for big acts to play alongside bowling lanes. Neil Young even pulled out of a show upon learning it was a bowling alley, but most artists rolled with it.

The Bronco Bowl sputtered into the ’90s, changing ownership but finally closing after an August 2003 12-hour blowout concert with nineteen local bands, including Hagfish, the Deathray Davies, and, appropriately, Bowling for Soup. Developers razed the building to make way for a Home Depot shortly thereafter.

As Tim DeLaughter of the Polyphonic Spree said at the time, “You just know that 10 or 20 years from now, people are still going to be talking about it… There’s no place like it. There never will be again.”

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUTX.org. Thanks for donating today.

Most viewed right now