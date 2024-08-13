This week in Texas music history: The Dallas Bronco Bowl’s final performance

As time went on, the musical mission of the Bronco Bowl expanded. The venue’s capacity grew to 3,000 by the 1980s and hosted a who’s-who of high-profile touring artists: David Bowie, the Clash, Elvis Costello, Metallica, Public Enemy, Bruce Springsteen, U2, and Oak Cliff’s own Stevie Ray Vaughan.

It was a little bit thrilling, a little bit weird for big acts to play alongside bowling lanes. Neil Young even pulled out of a show upon learning it was a bowling alley, but most artists rolled with it.

The Bronco Bowl sputtered into the ’90s, changing ownership but finally closing after an August 2003 12-hour blowout concert with nineteen local bands, including Hagfish, the Deathray Davies, and, appropriately, Bowling for Soup. Developers razed the building to make way for a Home Depot shortly thereafter.

As Tim DeLaughter of the Polyphonic Spree said at the time, “You just know that 10 or 20 years from now, people are still going to be talking about it… There’s no place like it. There never will be again.”