After original work was destroyed, Caddo artist debuts new piece at Dallas Museum of Art

In 2022, the art world was in shock when news broke that somebody allegedly broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and started smashing priceless pieces of work.
In total, around $5 million of art was destroyed and police at the time said that the assailant went on this rampage because he was “mad at his girl.”
When the assailant broke into the museum, he shattered three artifacts from Ancient Greece and a four foot ceramic alligator gar fish that took Caddo artist Chase Kahwinhut Earles six months to complete.