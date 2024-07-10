‘These people look like me’: D-FW hardcore music scene growing more diverse, inclusive

From KERA News:

In September 2023, Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas was lighted in the colors of the Mexican flag. Mexico’s soccer team was playing against Australia in Arlington that night. But back in Dallas, on Botham Jean Boulevard, local metallic hardcore band Soledad was playing a rowdy set at Black Cat Records.

Jak Davon was at the show. The Mexican-Filipino guitarist watched the all-Latino band perform on the concrete floor of the record shop, realizing something about this band struck a different chord.

“These people look like me,” Davon said. “That’s not something I’m used to, especially in music.”