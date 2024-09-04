Newly discovered interviews paint picture of legendary El Paso DJ Steve Crosno

El Paso is known by many as a vibrant music city and a place that brings together people from diverse backgrounds.

Steve Crosno, a DJ and trailblazer who bridged cultural divides and shaped the musical landscape for generations, helped make it that way.

From his early days on the radio to his groundbreaking TV dance show, Crosno’s influence resonated far beyond the airwaves. And it continues to, even decades after his death, with the recent rediscovery of never-before-aired interviews and archival footage from his decades long career.

Crosno, a white disc jockey from Arkansas, made history by becoming the first El Paso DJ to play Spanish-language music on an English-language station.

Miguel “Mike” Guerrero, a longtime radio host of El Paso’s 92.3 The Fox, remembers Crosno’s approach to the medium as “revolutionary.”

“He broke away from standard playlists and introduced his audience to a diverse range of music, including R&B, blues, and Latin sounds,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero said Crosno hit the El Paso airwaves in the 1960s after leaving Las Cruces up the road in New Mexico to join KELP, a top AM radio station at the time.

“He quickly became a prominent figure, known for his unique style and connection with the community,” Guerrero said.

Croso quickly endeared himself to listeners. In one of the newly-unearthed clips of Crosno, the DJ says part of his approach was just giving his listeners what they wanted.

“I cashed in on the lowriders,” Crosno said. “No, it just happens that a lot of the songs that are being requested by a large percentage, or a big chunk of the audience, are those songs which are also lowrider songs.”

That approach also inspired the name of Crosno’s show, “Cruisin’ with Crosno.”

“It’s kind of that image of laying back on a Sunday afternoon, and you’re out there outside with a family with a barbecue and having laughs, and it’s warm and pleasant, and you want the right songs playing in the background,” Crosno continued in the clip.