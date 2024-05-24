Farm bill debate highlights split among Texans in Congress over SNAP, other policies

From KERA News:
Texans on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee members remain divided on party lines over how a comprehensive farm bill will affect federal meal benefits after roughly eight hours of discussion and amendments Thursday.
Opponents say it would significantly cut down on federal meal benefits. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates the proposed farm bill will cut $2.29 billion in SNAP funding in Texas alone. The Tarrant Area Food Bank said those living in the food bank’s 13-county coverage area would lose millions in SNAP benefits and tens of millions of meals.
“When I say that I’m fighting for a bill that includes making sure that people in this country don’t don’t go hungry, I’m not saying that just to say that this is about Texas (District) 30,” said U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas. “I’m saying that to say that this is about all of us. So, I am not just fighting for my constituents. I’m fighting for yours, too.”
Chairman Glenn Thompson, R-Pennsylvania, rolled out the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024 earlier this month. It would allow changes to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Thrifty Food Plan solely based on inflation adjustments. TFP estimates the lowest possible cost of a healthy diet for a family of four and sets the basis for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP funding.
Thompson and supporters of the bill in the committee said the plan was a balanced approach that would reverse the Biden administration’s changes to the program in 2021 — what Thompson called an unlawful diversion from the previous cost-neutral approach to adjusting the TFP.