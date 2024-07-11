For these incarcerated women, high school diplomas offer hope

From KUT News:

As the first familiar notes of “Pomp and Circumstance” started playing, about 70 women donning navy caps and gowns beamed as they filed into the gym at the Coleman Unit, a women’s prison in Lockhart.

This was the eighth class of inmates to graduate with high school diplomas from an adult education program run by the Goodwill Excel Center.

“Today marks a significant milestone in their journey,” Excel Center Superintendent Theresa Rappaport said at the June 21 ceremony. “One that is filled with resilience, determination and hope for a brighter future.”

Some of the students wore colorful cords to mark their achievements. A gold cord meant they had made honor roll. A green cord signified a graduate had earned an additional certification. Teal was a sign a student had been a leader among their classmates.

The Excel Center operates six adult high school campuses in Texas for students aged 18 to 50. Four campuses are located in correctional facilities. The Coleman Unit is the only women’s prison and typically has about 200 students enrolled.

After opening remarks, a dance team performed. Family members, friends, educators and others cheered as the women danced in unison to “Run the World (Girls)” by Beyoncé, while wearing hand-decorated T-shirts with lyrics from the song.

The girl power anthem was a fitting kickoff for the ceremony, during which speakers talked about how transformative education can be.