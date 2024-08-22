Google says it remains committed to the Fitbit brand while discontinuing some products

Despite discontinuing some products recently, Google says it’s committed to the Fitbit brand.

The tech giant bought Fitbit in 2019 and has been integrating the fitness tracker company’s technology and products into its own Pixel product line since then.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga, who wrote about the changes to Fitbit offerings for CNET, says that Google’s purchase of the company didn’t initially result in major changes for owners of existing Fitbit watches and fitness trackers.

“It’s kind of a gradual change,” Gallaga said.

Google did lay off Fitbit employees and now requires Fitbit users to connect to an app to view their fitness data. Next year, those users will need a Google account.

The product news that got people talking about Fitbit’s future includes the discontinuation of two Fitbit smartwatches, the Versa and the Sense. At the same time, Google announced enhancements to its own line of Pixel smartwatches, including incorporating Fitbit technology.

Fitbit’s dedicated fitness trackers remain available, and Google says they will remain available, along with the Fitbit premium data plan.