Judge rules Google has a monopoly on internet search

The ruling, which Google plans to appeal, is the latest in a string of legal blows for big tech companies.

August 8, 2024

A federal judge ruled Monday that Google holds a monopoly in online search and text-based search advertising markets.

Observers called the decision “historic.” It marks the first time in 25 years that the government has scored an antitrust case against a big tech company. Several other tech giants, including Apple, Meta and Amazon, also currently face major lawsuits.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga says it’s possible that big changes could be ahead for the tech industry, and even for the way we use online tools like Google Search. 

– Google owns 90% of the internet search market, making it difficult for other companies’ offerings to compete. Google Search is also the default option on Apple and Android mobile platforms.

– If Google ultimately loses this case after appeals are exhausted, web browsers may not include Google Search as a default. The courts could also break up Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

– Other lawsuits against big tech companies target the way they operate multiple social platforms (Meta) and whether there is a monopoly in the smartphone market (Apple).

