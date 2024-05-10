U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar indictment ‘not an unusual situation for members of Congress’

One of the biggest headlines over the past week was the indictment of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a South Texas Democrat.

Matthew Watkins, managing editor of The Texas Tribune, notes that unlike some other indictments of note, Cuellar’s colleagues haven’t been calling for his resignation.

“This is not an unusual situation, for members of Congress to be indicted,” Watkins said. “We’ve seen, you know, George Santos in the House and [Bob] Menendez in the Senate in recent years. But the difference this time is that the calls for resignation have been virtually none for Representative Cuellar.”

The Tribune reported Thursday that two political consultants agreed to plead guilty to charges that they conspired with Cuellar to launder bribes.

“No members of the Texas delegation, Republican or Democrat, have called for Cuellar to resign in this case,” Watkins said.

Hear more stories from the week in Texas politics in the audio player above.