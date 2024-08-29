Hurricane Beryl exposes gaps in storm preparation laws for Texas seniors

From Houston Public Media:
Barbara Baltazar was one of thousands of Houstonians who expected their elderly loved ones to have power through Hurricane Beryl. Her 76-year-old mom lives in Sharpview Residence and Rehabilitation Center in west Houston.
“I just absolutely with all my heart, I would have bet you money my mom would have had power because she was in a nursing home,” Baltazar said.
But as the storm’s high winds lashed the city last month, her mom’s facility lost power for almost a week. The city’s heat index climbed to 105 degrees. The facility, meanwhile, was relying on generators to power a string of fans and a slew of life-saving medical devices for its 85 residents, she said.
Hurricane Beryl is to blame for the deaths of at least 38 people in and around Harris County, according to numbers provided by medical examiners’ offices in five counties. Most of them, three in four of those who died, were seniors. About half of the seniors succumbed to hyperthermia, or overheating.