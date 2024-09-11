Elevated to hurricane status, Francine to bypass Houston, batter Louisiana coast Wednesday

From Houston Public Media:

Hurricane Francine will bypass Houston before it’s expected to touch down on the southern Louisiana coast Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Since its development in the southern Gulf of Mexico, Francine quickly erupted from tropical storm to hurricane status during its northern advance.

According to recent projections, the storm is on track to hit the Louisiana coast with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Strong rip currents and coastal flooding can be expected along parts of the Texas coast. Strong winds and elevated seas can lead to dangerous water conditions, Janice Maldonado, a senior meteorologist with the NWS said.

We’ll see some impacts from #HurricaneFrancine, mainly over the Gulf waters & immediate coast today. ⚠️Beach & Marine Hazards:

– Coastal flooding, strong rip currents, high surf

– Elevated seas & strong winds pic.twitter.com/7Q5pJdLTFe — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 11, 2024

“Today is going to be the day when it will be the closest to us,” Maldonado said Wednesday morning. “Today, throughout the day, it’s going to be the conditions that are the worst in the marine area. By late tonight and tomorrow we are going to start seeing better conditions.”

A wind advisory was issued for Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston and Matagorda counties through Wednesday afternoon, according to the NWS.

“The immediate hazards will be along the beach and marine waters over the coastal areas with rip currents and coastal flooding because we are expecting elevated seas and winds,” Maldonado said.

In a press conference Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said coastal residents should expect some heavy rain and flash flooding in regions from Houston to Beaumont.

Opposed to early projections of the storm, Hurricane Francine will bypass Houston far off the coast early Wednesday as it passes further off the coast that first forecasted.

“One thing that a storm like this can spawn would be potential tornadoes,” Abbott said. “Now we all know that the current predicted pathway of the storm continues to edge more toward Louisiana. Even though that’s the case, these heavy rains as well as the tornadoes that could come from the storm still are a possibility.”

Rob Salinas contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.