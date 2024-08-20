I-35 lane widths will shrink in Austin as TxDOT packs in more traffic

From KUT News:

Lee esta historia en español

As the late morning sun beats down on the Tex-Best Travel Center in Kyle, truckers rest in their sleeper cabs while the white noise of I-35 roars a few steps away.

Pascual Fernandez, a seasoned truck driver with more than a decade of experience, is working on his Columbia Freightliner, a massive 18-wheeler used to haul tons of dirt around the busy construction sites of Central Texas.

The big rig measures 8 1/2 feet wide — the maximum legal limit in Texas. So Fernandez has concerns about a looming change coming to the Mexico-to-Canada freeway that slices through Central Austin.

The lanes will shrink 1 foot in width.

“If they narrow it, it’s going to be a little difficult,” Fernandez said. “When it’s tight, it’s pretty hard. You gotta concentrate and really focus on what’s around you so you won’t hit them.”