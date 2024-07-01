‘We don’t know where we stand’: IVF in Texas is on shaky ground

From KERA News:
By staying silent on a Denton couple’s divorce dispute over how to decide who should own the embryos they created via in vitro fertilization, the Texas Supreme Court left a lower court’s decision in place: frozen embryos aren’t legally children.
Anti-abortion groups say it doesn’t matter what side of the uterine wall an embryo is on — it’s still a person. That’s the same conclusion the Alabama Supreme Court came to in its February ruling that drew some criticism and concern over IVF access in that state.
Texas laws on IVF and embryonic personhood still aren’t cut and dry. The non-ruling from state justices has revived the legal and moral debate around defining personhood in a post-Dobbs state.
According to federal data released this year, Texas was among the top 10 states with the most children born using assisted reproductive technology in 2021. Legal experts like appellate lawyer Chad Ruback say it will be up to state lawmakers, who convene in January, to further clarify the rules around one of the most common fertility procedures — if they do so at all.
“That’s up in the air,” Ruback said. “Where we stand is we don’t know where we stand.”
Where the law stands
Gabriel and Caroline Antoun began IVF treatment in 2019. The procedure led to the birth of their twin son and daughter, and three embryos are currently frozen at the Dallas Fertility Center. The couple signed a contract with the clinic that states in case of their divorce, the embryos would belong to Gabriel Antoun.
When the Antouns began the divorce process, Caroline Antoun testified she hadn’t fully understood what she was signing and believed the embryos were best kept with her as she didn’t want to relinquish parental rights. A trial court sided with her ex-husband in honoring the original contract.
The mother appealed the decision after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. She argued Texas law’s new definition of an unborn child — a human being “from fertilization until birth, including the entire embryonic and fetal stages of development” — should apply to the embryos, making them children and subjecting them to the child custody process.