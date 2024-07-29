In Austin to commemorate Civil Rights Act, Biden calls for sweeping Supreme Court reform

From KUT News:
President Biden called for sweeping changes to the Supreme Court and a constitutional amendment limiting presidential immunity during remarks Monday commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act in Austin.
During his address before 1,000 people at the LBJ Presidential Library, Biden repeated calls for court reform he had outlined Monday morning in an op-ed in The Washington Post.
He emphasized the importance of the Supreme Court in furthering LBJ’s work in civil rights, praising LBJ for “challenging the court to live up to its constitutional responsibility.”
Biden pointed to LBJ’s nomination of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice, and said LBJ “aggressively defend[ed] civil rights throughout the courts.”
“But now, we live in a different era,” Biden said. “In recent years, extreme opinions that the Supreme Court has handed down have undermined long-established civil rights principles and protections.”
He called for a system in which the president appoints a justice every two years for an 18-year term, as well as a binding code of conduct that requires justices to disclose gifts, refrain from public political activity and recuse themselves from cases in which there are conflicts of interest.
Biden also called for a constitutional amendment that would limit the immunity presidents now have following a recent Supreme Court ruling, which he called a “dangerous precedent.”
“We’re a nation of laws, not kings and dictators,” he said in his speech.