Johnny Canales, Tejano music star-maker and legendary TV host, has died at age 77

From Texas Public Radio:

Johnny Canales, the Tejano music star-maker who was a household name for decades, has died at the age of 77.

His wife, Nora Canales, announced his passing Thursday morning on Facebook. “He was more than just a beloved husband, father, TV host, musician, and entertainer; he was a beacon of hope and joy for countless people,” she wrote.

Canales was musician and host of “The Johnny Canales Show,” a program produced in Corpus Christi that introduced several Tejano stars, including Selena, Emilio Navaira, and La Sombra, to U.S. audiences.

He helped these three artists gain two Grammy awards and eight nominations over 17 years on live TV.

The show premiered in the 1980s and remained on the air until 2005. It was revived several years later. Many fans remember hearing, “You got it! Take it away!” before stars would perform.

South Texans, including Patricia Avila, who helps run the Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame & Museum, had fond memories of Canales.

“Everybody in South Texas grew up with Johnny Canales on a Sunday. He was like our Dick Clark, ‘American Bandstand,’ she said. “So yeah, Johnny Canales’ ‘take it away,’ those were words that would always ring in our ears.”