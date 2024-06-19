‘We still come together’: Juneteenth gathering highlights traditions of Black Seminoles

Leaning against a winding and narrow stairwell stood Joi. She and her mother both have compostable plates loaded with spicy chili con carne swirled with pale yellow grits and piled on top of homemade cornbread with a preserved piece of cinnamony hoecake dusted with powdered sugar.
“I’m saving the best for last!,” laughed Hope, Joi’s mom, when I pointed out she hadn’t touched her dessert.
It’s early June, and the mother-daughter duo are a part of a 60-person crowd at Casa de Las Ofrendas in East Austin. They’re there for an event titled “Black Mexicans – A Juneteenth Celebration,” celebrating Black and Native history and spotlighting the Black Seminoles of Texas and Mexico as Juneteenth approaches.
When I asked them what drew them to the night’s event, Joi told me that she wanted to stray from her usual Juneteenth celebrations.
“This would be something to learn more about Black and Native and Mexican culture and how those things all intermix,” she smiled.