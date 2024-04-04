Lake Travis ISD emerges as a battleground for school book bans

One of the proposed changes to the LTISD book challenge process is expanding the committees that reconsider books and making the selection of volunteers random. Prehn said the district also wants to make the process more transparent.

“On the website, we do have the resources challenged, at what level it’s located and where it is in the process of being reviewed,” she said.

But Anna Lindsey, a Lake Travis ISD parent, said she wants the district to include more information, especially because removing materials can violate students’ First Amendment rights.

“I think there’s a lot that we could do in terms of sharing who is challenging these books,” she said. “I think we should also know why these books are challenged because the rationale matters. It matters why someone is challenging a book.”

Lindsey pointed to the information that neighboring school district, Eanes ISD, shares online about book challenges, including why the book was challenged and an overview of the committee’s decision on whether to keep the book in the library.

She also said a few of the books people have challenged aren’t in Lake Travis ISD libraries. For example, someone raised concerns about Yabo by Bob Wallass and Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison, but neither has ever been included in an LTISD library collection, according to the district.

“So, I do have to question the motives behind this because it doesn’t seem like it’s protecting [kids], it seems like it’s part of a larger political agenda,” Lindsey said.

We the People Lake Travis is a local conservative group that has been pushing for the removal of books it deems inappropriate. Jennifer Fleck, who previously ran as a Republican for a seat in the Texas House, helped start the group in February 2021.

“Our purposes are to register voters, engage voters, inform voters and then get them to vote,” she said.

She added the group spends a lot of time on educational issues, so they regularly attend school board meetings and monitor book challenges.

“We are for age-appropriate books and following the new HB 900 law,” she said.

Fleck, who is a former LTISD parent, said there is a lot she likes about the district’s current book challenge process such as the fact that a person can ultimately take a challenge to the elected board. But, she said there are some issues with it, too.

“One is that it takes too long. Book challenges are taking nine to 10 months, so I would like a revision where it’s a shorter time period for…the challenger,” she said.

In the case of Me and Earl and the Dying Girl and The Haters, the formal challenges were filed in May 2023. The board’s vote came more than nine months after that.

Fleck said restricting access to certain books is about protecting students’ innocence and letting “children be children.”

For Lindsey though, the effort to restrict all students’ access to books harms students and infringes on other parents’ rights.

“I fully support parents being able to have a say in what their kids can and can’t read. What I don’t support is other parents being able to have a say in what my kid can and cannot read,” Lindsey said.

One parent has challenged more than two dozen books

While Lake Travis ISD does not publish the names of people who have challenged books within its school libraries, those individuals can address trustees when their grievance reaches the board. That is what LTISD parent Jodie Dover did last Wednesday. She said her reason for challenging The Haters and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl was straightforward.

“To keep it short and simple, they’re sexually explicit, obscene and vulgar,” she told KUT.

Dover, who has two children in elementary school, said she read both books and believes their inclusion in the high school library violated HB 900’s ban on “sexually explicit materials.” She said ensuring all students do not have access to materials she considers inappropriate is important because parents don’t always have a window into what their kids are reading at school.

“A lot of the reading [is] actually done in the library itself where the parent has no idea what the kid is checking out and is unable to intervene and have a valuable conversation,” she said.

Dover said that over the last 14 months, she has challenged about 25 books. Three of Dover’s other book challenges reached the board in November 2023. In response to her challenge, the board voted to remove I Never by Laura Hopper from the high school library. The board also decided to move Speak, by Laurie Halse Anderson, a National Book Award Finalist for Young People’s Literature, from the middle school library to the high school library. Additionally, the board moved the picture book Bodies are Cool, by Tyler Feder, which was previously available at the elementary level, to the teacher and staff collection.

At that November meeting, Dover explained why she was seeking the removal of Bodies are Cool.

“The author specifically states that [she] wrote the book to normalize being fat, queer and trans,” she told trustees. “Additionally, celebrating unhealthy and alternative lifestyles should not be an educational goal for pre-K through second-grade students, let alone introducing sexuality to children this young inside of the school environment. That is left for the home.”

Dover said schools should be safe havens and explicit books should not be on campuses. She also takes issue with the idea that book challenges amount to an effort to ban books.

“This is all about age-appropriate curriculum and instructional resources for our children. It has nothing to do with book burning and book banning — that’s political rhetoric and that’s cultural war language that’s been brought into this community, and it’s really unnecessary,” she said.

The fight over books takes away resources from other issues

As the March 20 meeting drew to a close, Lake Travis ISD School Board Secretary Erin Archer shared concerns about the ongoing fight over school library books. She said fear is driving people on both sides of the issue.

“Fear that we’ve turned into book banners and we’re going to be removing all kinds of stuff from the library without consent and transparency and fear that our dedicated staff are groomers and other things that I’d rather not reiterate because I don’t believe them,” she said.

Archer said the issue has taken on disproportionate importance and is distracting from more important issues like student outcomes.

“That hurts my heart because I know there are a lot of people losing sleep over this and we can’t win in this situation,” she said.

The fight over which books belong in school libraries is likely far from over. According to LTISD, the latest books facing formal challenges are Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yaros and Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes. Both are New York Times bestsellers.