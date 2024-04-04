Lake Travis ISD emerges as a battleground for school book bans

From KUT News:
“The book includes the F-word 97 times,” Keely Cano said, referring to Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews. “97 gratuitous times.”
It does not belong in any school library, the Lake Travis ISD trustee argued during a school board meeting last week.
Cano and fellow board members read the young adult novel to prepare for the meeting on whether to keep two books in the Lake Travis High School library. The other book trustees considered was The Haters, also by Andrews.
Cano was not happy with what she read.
“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl does not belong in any school library because of the extensive vulgarity and incredibly crude sexual material that is gratuitous and not integral to the story,” she said.
Other members of the school board disagreed with Cano’s assessment, arguing the book has literary value. Among them was Trustee Phillip Davis, who said while the book has some scenes he did not like, overall, it was worth keeping in the high school library.
“We talk about academic value for the book, but there is also a social element of a book that helps a student, or anyone for that matter, establish compassion for the situations that’s happening in the book,” he said. “It helps foster critical thinking.”
Trustees’ debate over the fate of both books came hours after impassioned public testimony. Nineteen people — 10 of whom were students — urged the board to keep both titles on the shelves. Carter, a sophomore at Lake Travis High School, addressed the board and described Me and Earl and the Dying Girl as a wonderful book. He conceded that some parts are not appropriate for, say, a 10-year-old.
“But I’m not 10. I go to a high school, and there is no one at my high school who is 10 years old,” he said. “What we hear in our hallways is considerably worse than anything that this book says.”
In contrast, about seven people called for both books’ removal from the high school.
By the time the school board was ready to vote, the once-packed room had largely emptied. Only a handful of people for and against the books’ removal remained. But trustees said they would vote on each book individually to be transparent.
Ultimately, the board voted 4-2 to keep Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, while it voted 4-2 to remove The Haters. The only two trustees to vote to keep both books in the library, Davis and Lauren White, are up for reelection in May.
Why was it up to the school board to vote on which books belong in the school library? It is actually the last step of Lake Travis ISD’s book challenge process that is increasingly being utilized.
How a book challenge works
While challenging a book for the entire student population takes time, if a parent does not want their child to read a certain book, there is an easy solution, according to Amanda Prehn, a Lake Travis ISD curriculum and instruction director.
“I think it helps to clarify that if you are wanting to restrict access to any particular materials for your own child, you’re able to do that immediately,” she said. “There [are] no restrictions or hurdles to jump through, you simply need to talk to your campus librarian.”
Prehn, who has worked in education for about 20 years, said people trying to remove books from school libraries so that no students can access them is a fairly recent phenomenon. She said it wasn’t an issue, in her experience, before 2021.
That follows the national trend, too. According to the American Library Association, book challenges skyrocketed that year. Often, many of the books that face scrutiny feature LGBTQ+ characters or people of color.
The ALA, which “condemns censorship,” also found that in 2021 and 2022, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl was one of the most challenged books in the U.S.