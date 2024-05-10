Colorful and wandering, the film ‘Lost Soulz’ showcases Texas and Gen Z talent

A group of Gen Z rappers go on a road trip across Texas, getting to know one another and sharing their dreams and their rhymes. That’s pretty much all the background you need for the new film “Lost Soulz.”
Katherine Propper wrote the film, which stars Sauve Sidle and is currently in a limited theatrical release.
This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:
Texas Standard: Katherine, I understand Sauve actually inspired this film in a lot of ways. You’d met him during an earlier project. What is it about him that made you think there was a film that needed to be made?
Katherine Propper: I think it was because when I first met Sauve, he was a high school football player at Lake Travis High School, and he was living with friends, but he told me he was going to move to LA one day and be a famous rapper.
And I had just moved to Austin from LA, and I wanted to be, I don’t know, a successful movie director, and I think we connected to both having a pipe dream.
And I don’t think Sauve knew it at the time, but I had lived with friends in high school, so I had also experienced sort of having an unconventional home situation and kind of an unstable family situation too.
And so I thought, like, there were seeds already there planted for a story about somebody who feels like they’re on their own in the world and doesn’t have a home and is figuring out how to pursue a big dream.
Sauve, beyond the specifics, how much are your dreams similar to your character’s?
Sauve Sidle: I think they resonate very well because being a rapper and being on the road and being a superstar, it’s like always been one of my goals.
So I feel like it’s super compatible.
Katherine, you’ve found this group of young and up-and-coming artists for this film. How much of your story was scripted, and how much of it was letting them be themselves?
Propper: Well, we definitely had a script and it was about 90 pages, and that script told the story of the film. And the skeleton of that story is what is in the final cut of the film.
But I also, having worked on short films with first-time actors and non-trained young people, knew that I wanted to leave a lot of room open for improv and for real life to make its way on screen.