Tucked away, San Antonio has its own magical Lourdes Grotto

From Texas Public Radio:

There’s a place in San Antonio that few know about, that was built more than 80 years ago and was dedicated on one of the most frightening days in American history. It’s Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto and Tepeyac shrine, and despite its location near the heart of the city, it’s a quiet site.

Just two blocks off Blanco Street, about a half mile inside loop 410 underneath enormous live oaks, the grotto has been a destination for peaceful contemplation for eight decades.

Julia Hauger, a visitor to the grotto on a recent morning in September, moved to San Antonio from Belton, TX.

“I had no idea this place existed until today. So it’s beautiful, and I want to come back,” Hauger said. “I’m here to reflect and pray with my sister-in-law and my niece and nephew, and to let them run around in a place to get familiar with Mary and St. Bernadette and the story of Lourdes.”