Ultramarathoner to embark on 850-mile run across Texas

Ultramarathon runner Matthew Johnson is no stranger to extreme endurance. He’s run several races that were 100 miles long or more.

But as they say, everything’s bigger in Texas. And now Matthew’s preparing to run from El Paso to Galveston – 850 miles, give or take – to raise money for the nonprofit ValorFit.

Johnson joined the Standard ahead of the run. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: There are a lot of ways to raise money for a cause, but this approach is pretty unique. How did you come up with this idea?

Matthew Johnson: I honestly came up with it absolutely out of nowhere. It was an idea that popped in my head, just kind of thinking about hard things to do after completing these 100-mile races and all of that. And randomly did come up with this idea.

I texted it over to a friend and said “I want to run across the state of Texas.” And he’s like, “That’s super cool. But it’s actually already been done.” So, you know, it killed it from there for me.

But yeah, you know, I’m excited to do it. It truly was just the most random idea that I had. I thought I was going to be the first person to ever do it, but it has been done a couple of times. And yeah, I’m excited to get out there.

Who knows? You might you might set a new record along the way.

Yeah, that would be great.

Tell us about ValorFit, this organization that you’re partnering with.

Yeah. So ValorFit is a 501(c) nonprofit based out of Des Moines, Iowa. And ValorFit’s number one mission is to introduce veterans into the fitness space.

So, you know, these veterans that are coming back from foreign wars or just veterans that need a little bit of help and need to find that community and that camaraderie, what ValorFit will do is they will pay annually for their gym memberships.

So that’s absolutely huge to me, too. You know, fitness changed my life and allowed me a chance to get out of the military and pursue this full time. And so for me, giving back to ValorFit is giving another opportunity to someone else to kind of possibly have the same opportunities that I did.

So as a veteran yourself, this means a lot. And as an athlete, also. How did you first get into running and when did you realize you could do these ultramarathons?

Yeah, so that’s probably the craziest story of all of it. I didn’t run my first race until January of 2022. I didn’t run in high school. I actually went out for golf to try to avoid going out for track.

So, you know, I wasn’t a runner, but I was I was inspired by David Goggins, who is an ex-Navy SEAL and ultramarathoner, and he wrote a book, and I read the book and was just kind of motivated by his story. He had a really rough upbringing, and there was a lot of things that I can relate from my childhood to his. And, you know, kind of my thought in my head was, “if this guy can do this, why can’t I?”

That is incredible. And now you’ve been doing these hundred milers and you’re about to waltz across Texas, as they say, although it’s going to be a little bit more brisk than a waltz, it sounds like.

Yeah. And then just like you said, everything’s bigger in Texas. And I think that’s the idea of just how big can we make something.

So, you know, this is going to be a lot different than a hundred-mile race, just because during a 100, you know, you’re running 100 miles – you’re going all out and you know that it’s going to be done anywhere between… You know, my fastest hundred-mile was 19 hours. My slowest was 29 hours.

So, you know, the difference is that you know that it’s going to be over. Well, this is going to be an 850-mile journey anywhere between 17 and 21 days.

And how do you even prepare for something like that? I mean, you’re making this up out of whole cloth, it seems like. But how do you pace yourself? What’s the training routine like and all that sort of thing?

Yeah. So, you know, the the cool thing is, is that having a base built up for an ultra, I already had the 100-mile distance in my legs – like already having done that. So the biggest thing was breaking up runs.

Like there was times where I was running during my prep this summer anywhere between 2 to 3 times a day. And, you know, just trying to get the legs ready – the durability. Because it is hard.

But yes, endurance, just muscular endurance over. You can train the body. I truly believe that, we as human beings, I believe we’re so capable. But, you know, I think the biggest thing is, is just having the mentality to just grit it out.

People often talk about hitting a wall. Do you still hit that? And how do you prepare yourself psychologically for this?

Yeah. So, you know, I would say, for a wall, the only wall that I ever find myself hitting is if I’m under-fueled. Because that’s when you can actually start having a lot of mental issues, when you’re low on carbs and low on glycogen.

And over the course of racing now for three years and running for four years, I’ve built up a lot of mental resilience, I think. So, you know, being a little bit more mentally capable than most, I truly believe.

When you find yourself reaching that point where you’re feeling it really hard, do you mentally sort of shift gears consciously or what?

Yeah. So for me, truly, it’s remembering why we’re doing it and who we’re doing it for.

And, you know, when you get in those deep, dark moments, I love the quote “If the ‘why’ is powerful, the ‘how’ is easy.” And if you have a good enough, “why,” I truly believe that anything is possible there.

So, you know, when you get in those deep, dark moments, which I know for sure I will enter daily, you remember – you know why you’re doing it, who you’re doing it for. And, you know, we’re raising money for ValorFit, which is a veterans charity that puts puts veterans into the fitness space. And the fitness space is what changed my life.

I understand that you’re still taking donations for the run – runacrosstexas.org, is that right?

Yes, sir – runacrosstexas.org.

It’s really cool. We have the website integrated to everything, so you can see all of my live training stats. So all the miles I have ran, all the vertical that I’ve climbed, the amount of times that I’ve trained. You’ll be able to live track us across the entire state of Texas. We’ll have a GPS on us that’s going to ping every three minutes so you can live track us completely through the entire thing.

You can make donations. You can check out our YouTube, you can find my Instagram. Everything is on runacrosstexas.org.