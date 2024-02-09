Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hiss’ tops charts and hits back at misogynoir

Let’s talk about “Hiss” in more detail now. Now, Taylor, I use that phrase “diss track” because that’s what it is being talked about, certainly online. Would you agree it’s a diss track?

In the traditional sense? No.

You know, in hip-hop, diss tracks are essential, but it’s normally something where people are calling out the other rapper by name very directly – you know, a Jay-Z and a Nas, even a Nicki Minaj and a Remy Ma, right? Those are exchanges back and forth because hip-hop comes from battle rap, so “Hiss” doesn’t fall into that traditionally.

Now the lines and stanzas in there… Megan being from the South when she was interviewed, she says a “hit dog is going to holler.” So for us in Texas, in the South, we know what that means, right? So everyone who came out in response was the dog that got hit and is now hollering.

Now I know that there’s a particular line in this that’s getting a lot of attention. And here’s where that speculation that she’s going after Nicki Minaj comes from. She says something like, “they’re not mad at Megan, they’re mad at Megan’s Law” – Megan’s law, of course, requiring sex offenders to register and declare where they live. Can you explain why that line specifically broke the internet?

Yes. When Nicki Minaj and her husband moved to California, he forgot to register. Her husband is a convicted sex offender. And that created at first tension with Nicki Minaj’s fan base, the Barbz, that defend her and champion her.

So whenever that line hit social media, the majority of Nicki Minaj’s fan base – including Minaj herself, who went on Instagram Live to record a series of diss records – assumed that that line was about Minaj and her husband.

But unfortunately, what we’ve seen over the past couple of years is that her husband is not the only one who could be impacted by this line, right? When we’re thinking about men in the entertainment industry – what’s happened with #MeToo, what’s happened with #TimesUp – the consensus is other people could have also been implied by that stanza, in that line, that Megan said.

I see. Beneath the clever writing here, many are pointing out how those who are adjacently referenced in the song have also been outspoken naysayers spreading misinformation about that shooting incident we talked about earlier.

You wrote in a Bazaar piece about these instances of misogyny in the music industry saying, “It’s not the responsibility of Black women in hip-hop to address the racialized and sexual violence toward their community.” Can you say more about that?

When we think about Black women and all the organizing that they’ve been doing in the past 10 to 15 years – in the labor space, the domestic workers space, the Black Lives Matter movement, the Say Her Name movement – oftentimes they are the first to hold institutions into account.

However, we have seen that those movements that have been created – you know, #MeToo being created by a Black woman, but in the press that being credited to a white actress – there are ways in which Black women are overlooked and under-appreciated, under heard. Yet we are oftentimes the first ones to put our bodies on the line.

And when Megan was assaulted, the majority of people who spoke out against her were Black men, but also some Black women. So it is not her responsibility to have to go forward and educate and inform and advocate and have them to be on her side. It is the responsibility of everyone else to do that type of work.

You know, hip-hop is an ecosystem. We live in an ecosystem. So when people are speaking out and organizing and activating, they’re saying, “hey, I want you to be a participant with me. I want you to be an ally because I can only do so much.”

Do you think that that message gets through, given how much folks online sort of focus on the celebrity back-and-forth. The tit-and-tat. You know what I’m talking about? I mean, behind all of that, do you think that larger message comes through on “Hiss”?

You know, since she released that, I’ve been seeing a lot of news and media articles bringing attention to Megan’s Law. I think even that line, knowing Megan’s history of advocacy – that it comes from her mother and her grandmother – I think that’s something very emblematic about her being raised in the South. We want to do something that may be punchy, that may get your attention, but that helps others.

So I think the ones who really sat down and listened to the lyrics and know her heart, and what she has given to Houston and Texas, know that this is coming from a good place. But I think oftentimes in social media and digital media, the TikTok age, a message can get lost.

But kind of like, if I could throw back to the church, those who are in the pulpit will receive it. And I think her message is being received.