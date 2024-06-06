Some Mexican voters in Texas encountered problems voting in Mexico’s presidential contest

Earlier this week, Mexicans made history by electing their first-ever female president, Claudia Sheinbaum.
As part of Mexico’s voting law, citizens living abroad were able to cast ballots at some 23 of the country’s consular offices worldwide. Two of those here in the Lone Star State.
Over the past week, people from around Texas made their way to Houston and Dallas to cast their votes. There were, however, some complications, as you may have heard.
Greta Díaz González Vázquez is a producer and reporter with KUT who joined the Standard to talk about Mexican politics. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:
Texas Standard: I know you reported locally inside Mexico, not too far from Mexico City, for many years. Tell us about your trip to the consulate in Houston on Election day. What did you see?
Greta Díaz González Vázquez: So I got there at 10 a.m. That’s when voting was supposed to start, and there was already a huge line. It was hundreds of people. The line went around the block and people were just, like, really excited to cast their ballots and some people were there for more than ten hours.
Now, I understand that there have been reports that some were turned away. They registered, but they weren’t able to cast their ballots. Are you hearing those stories?
Yes. So people who registered, you could either register to vote and then your ballot would be secured at the consulate, or the consulate’s also had 1,500 ballots for those who couldn’t register for many reasons.
And so a lot of the people in line hadn’t registered. But it was the same line for people who had registered and people who hadn’t registered. It was expected that 258,000 people would vote abroad, and only 184,000 ballots were cast. It was a little bit over 184,000.