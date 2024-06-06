Some Mexican voters in Texas encountered problems voting in Mexico’s presidential contest

So much of the media reporting here in the U.S. is focused on her historic win as the first woman to become Mexico’s president. What about in Mexico?

I think this was long expected.

Mexico has been working on gender equality in politics for a very long time. In the last 2 or 3 decades, we have achieved gender equality in different places in politics. In fact, in 2018, the elected Senate was majority woman.

So I think this is something that we were expecting, but it wasn’t taken for granted for sure that this is the first woman president and it was celebrated by a lot of people.

I know that leading up to this election, Sheinbaum was very much a supporter of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. But there’s lots of commentary about where AMLO goes after he leaves office and to what extent we may see him working in the wings behind the scenes – some go so far as to say pulling the strings in a Sheinbaum administration. What’s known on that score?

So something that we have to note and we have to take into consideration, is that López Obrador won the presidency in 2018 under the idea of a whole project that would transform the country. He calls it 4T – the Fourth Transformation of the country.

And so the project 4T puts people in poverty first. And this is something that Sheinbaum has repeated, and this is something she repeated during her speech this Sunday. So it’s very clear that she will continue with this project of 4T, of the Fourth Transformation. She has said that she will raise the minimum salary whenever it’s needed.

That said, there’s those who have also pointed out that she has distanced herself a little bit as Mexico City governor or mayor. She distanced herself from him during the pandemic. She wore a face mask when he didn’t. There were little actions that said a lot.

But during her speech on Sunday, she gave hints of not being as far to the left as Andrés Manuel has been. She said she would rule for everybody, and that she would need investment that the country needed from private investors, something that Andrés Manuel has long ignored.

Greta, what do you see as changing, or is more remaining the same, when it comes to Sheinbaum now taking over as president?

I think that’s something we will have to wait and see what happens, just because for so long it’s been said that she has been a puppet of Andrés Manuel, and once again, she has distanced herself in so many ways. But in so many others she has followed suit on his actions.

I think during the first months we will see if she sits down with families of victims of femicides or with mothers of people who are missing. We’ll see how she treats the media – if she will have a mañanera, which is the president’s press conference that he gives every single morning, or even if she will fund scientific research again, because that was something that was defunded during this current presidency.