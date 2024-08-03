From Mosasaurs to ‘Magic Valley’: A peek inside the Museum of South Texas History

The Museum of South Texas History is located in Edinburg in the Rio Grande Valley. Francisco Guajardo, chief executive officer of the museum, says that each exhibit is named for the important role the Rio Grande served in that time period.



The start is known as the “River Frontier.” Children are often excited to see a school bus-sized skeleton model of a baby Mosasaur, a dinosaur that swam the Earth millions of years ago, hanging overhead in the exhibit. Next to it, a mammoth looks down at would-be visitors starting their museum journey.

“We have a good amount of literature that helps us to shape the stories” says Guajardo. “One classic in world literature was authored in 1542 by a Spanish explorer named Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca.”

One thing Cabeza de Vaca wrote in his travel and time spent lost and wandering what is now South Texas is mention of a “great river” – the Rio Grande.

“He obviously wasn’t the first one to see the river because people lived here 10,000 years before. And the river was a source of life for those people who lived here for 10,000 years. Native people, tribal communities that Cabeza de Vaca actually described,” Guajardo said.

“He described 33 different tribal communities and as an ethnographer he was actually quite descriptive about those people. And so in the absence of writings that the native people left us, then we have to search for other people observing them.”