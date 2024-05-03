New elected seats on tax appraisal boards could reshape homeowners’ bills

A quiet election this Saturday could help determine the future of property taxes and municipal services in Texas’ biggest cities.

Matthew Watkins, managing editor for politics at the Texas Tribune, said the election is the first of its kind in the state, and part of a suite of changes intended by state leaders to reduce property taxes. “It passed, and then was approved by the voters in a constitutional amendment,” he said.

Among the changes was the addition of extra seats to counties’ tax appraisal boards. Previously, all board members had been appointed. “Now there will be three members on each board in big counties who are elected.”

As the Tribune reports, some backers see the new positions as a way to give residents more direct input; opponents say the new positions will politicize the process.

Election Day is Saturday.

For more stories from the week in Texas politics, including Republican state leaders’ embrace of UT-Austin’s Jay Hartzell and his handing of pro-Palestinian campus protests, listen to our Q&A in the audio player above.