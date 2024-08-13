A tiny East Texas museum makes sure the history of the London School explosion is not forgotten

But the first help to arrive were 50 mothers in a PTA meeting at the gym. They usually met in the school itself but had moved last-minute – and they became the first responders.

The need for triage space was overwhelming. Nearby Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler was supposed to open the next day with a grand ceremony. They canceled it and opened immediately.

As the nearby hospitals filled up, so did the morgues.

“The kids that they took out of the building immediately that were dead, they just started stacking them like cordwood on the south side of the building until they could get enough hearse or pickup trucks or whatever to take them to morgues,” Piercy said. “The local morgues filled up very quickly, so they made morgues in skating rinks, in church basements, in VFW halls, all over East Texas.”

As people were sifting through the rubble of the school, they saved what they found – like little shoes, purses and books – in peach baskets that a truck driver donated shortly after the explosion.

The London Museum is filled with items found in the rubble that day, some of which, like a pocket knife, were used to identify victims.

“This little boy here, Perry Lee Cox,” Piercy said, gesturing to a boy’s photo, “he and his sister Bobby Kate were going to play hooky that day and Daddy caught him, gave him a spanking and sent him back to school. Bobby Kate missed the explosion, but Perry Lee was killed, and the only way Daddy could identify him was the knife in his pocket.”

‘They could not talk about it’

The explosion was immediately a national news story, as heard in a newsreel at the museum that aired the next day:

“Ghastly ruins of Texas school has risen the most appalling disaster of its kind in American history. By flare and searchlight, 1,500 volunteers desperately searched where already over 400 victims, students and teachers have been counted. Daylight reveals the catastrophe in all its terrifying details. Hardly a family in the little town of New London has escaped the blow of this heartbreaking calamity.”

President Franklin D. Roosevelt and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt sent their condolences. Adolph Hitler also sent a telegram, which is now at the museum, expressing his sympathy.

It was Walter Cronkite’s first big news story, and he never forgot it.

“It was the first disaster of any kind like that I’d seen, and is still to this day the biggest natural disaster of that sort I’ve ever covered,” Cronkite said in an archive tape that’s at the museum.

The London School explosion is the reason that natural gas is scented, that engineers and architects must be licensed, and that schools can’t use gas heat and must be built on a slab, all due to legislation that Texas passed quickly following the tragedy.

“Because of that explosion, millions and millions of lives have been saved,” Piercy said.

So why, now, do so few people know about it?

Piercy said it’s most likely because after the explosion, New London just didn’t talk about it.

“Anybody who had been there would not talk about it. They could not talk about it,” Piercy said. “I asked granddad one time to tell me about it, and he said, ‘You know, I was in World War I in the trenches in France, and I never saw anything that bad. Don’t ask me.’”