The Olympics opening ceremony is this weekend and many Texans will be there. Among them: Niesha Burgher.
Burgher is a sprinter with strong ties to the Lone Star State. Originally from Saint Thomas, Jamaica, Burgher attended Western Texas College in Snyder and is currently a student at the University of Texas at El Paso. In fact, in her first race for UTEP, she set a new school record in the indoor 200-meter.
Now, she’ll make her Olympic debut in Paris running for Jamaica.
“I’ve been running since the age of two,” said Burgher.
Burgher’s father was also a runner. She says he was known as the fastest man in their parish. He inspired her to take up the sport and continue his legacy.
“My dad used to run, and he didn’t continue the legacy.” said Burgher. “So I decided to continue it for him.”