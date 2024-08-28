Pantego, Dalworthington Gardens mayors wish you’d stop calling their towns ‘speed traps’

From KERA News:
For both new transplants and first-time drivers in North Texas, one piece of advice has lingered for decades: don’t speed in Pantego or Dalworthington Gardens.
The warning was one of the first Jill Weaver received when she moved to Texas 17 years ago. Weaver, who lives near Dalworthington Gardens, sets her cruise control to 39 miles per hour when she drives Bowen Road – a mile under the speed limit, with some room in case her speedometer reading is incorrect.
“People will get frustrated behind me, I can see in my rearview mirror, and they’ll go around me,” Weaver said. “Just a few blocks down the road, they’re pulled over.”
As her child learns how to drive, she’s imparting the same lesson on him.
“I’m not paying that ticket, and I definitely don’t want my insurance to go up any more than it did with having a teenage boy driving,” she said.
The two towns, nestled next to each other within Arlington city limits, have earned the label “speed trap” by people wary of increased traffic enforcement from both towns. City leaders have refuted the characterization as far back as 1959, in a front-page story in the now-defunct newspaper Arlington Citizen.