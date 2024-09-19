In a historic moment, a crew of private citizens walks in space

For the first time, a team of non-astronauts piloted a SpaceX craft, which was funded by the mission’s commander, a billionaire tech entrepreneur.

By Shelly BrisbinSeptember 19, 2024 11:45 am,

Four members of the crew of the Polaris Dawn returned to Earth on Sunday, having completed a historic mission that included a spacewalk.

While plenty of astronauts have ventured outside the confines of a space capsule in the past, these adventurers were not part of NASA, or any other government-sponsored space mission. They were private citizens, whose trip was sponsored by a billionaire.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga wrote about Polaris Dawn for CNET.

Highlights from this segment:

– The Polaris Dawn craft was launched by SpaceX, and funded by billionaire entrepreneur, Jared Isaacman, who commanded the mission. 

– Isaacman has been to space before, and his crew, though not NASA astronauts, have backgrounds in flight and space training.

– Palaris Dawn conducted experiments in human weightlessness, and conducted work for satellite Internet provider, Starlink. That company, like SpaceX, is owned by Elon Musk.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Most viewed right now