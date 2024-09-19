In a historic moment, a crew of private citizens walks in space

Four members of the crew of the Polaris Dawn returned to Earth on Sunday, having completed a historic mission that included a spacewalk.

While plenty of astronauts have ventured outside the confines of a space capsule in the past, these adventurers were not part of NASA, or any other government-sponsored space mission. They were private citizens, whose trip was sponsored by a billionaire.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga wrote about Polaris Dawn for CNET.

Highlights from this segment:

– The Polaris Dawn craft was launched by SpaceX, and funded by billionaire entrepreneur, Jared Isaacman, who commanded the mission.

– Isaacman has been to space before, and his crew, though not NASA astronauts, have backgrounds in flight and space training.

– Palaris Dawn conducted experiments in human weightlessness, and conducted work for satellite Internet provider, Starlink. That company, like SpaceX, is owned by Elon Musk.