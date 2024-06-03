Pullman Market sculpting a new grocery and dining vision at Pearl

From Texas Public Radio:
A little more than a month ago, The Pullman Market opened at Pearl. The designer-styled grocery-buying experience is a combination of sustainability through local buying, and fresh-made artisan food. And its delineation from big-box store shopping is apparent right from the moment you approach it.
The first thing you notice at the Pullman Market is the enormous bright yellow train engine and the industrial-sized exposed electrical box just to the left of the entrance. They are reminders that this urban space for living, working and playing—Pearl—was once an industrial spot.
“This was a glass manufacturing warehouse, Samuels Glass. And the building itself is stunning,” said Kevin Fink, CEO at Pullman Market and Emmer and Rye Hospitality Group.
Fink is one of those guys whose enthusiasm barely allows him to sit still long enough to talk, and the energy for his latest project is palpable.