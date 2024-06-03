Pullman Market sculpting a new grocery and dining vision at Pearl

Even though it’s clear he doesn’t see H-E-B as a competitor, Fink said you can do your grocery shopping at Pullman.

“You should be able to walk in here, find everything that you need, but you won’t find 19 selections of it. You’ll find three, and they’ll be the best quality. They’ll be really ethically sourced,” he said.

And that’s the question about grocery shopping here: how do you perceive value?

“If your entire thing is focused on cheap, then you’re right. This will never be the cheapest,” Fink said. “But will this be the best value in my opinion? Absolutely. Because quality to value is the transaction. So, if I’m giving you the worst quality thing at the cheapest price, that’s still not a good value.”

Fink perceives the Pullman Market as being an updated version of a farmer’s market, with the market itself sitting in for the farmer in their stall, dealing with and selling to the public.

“But the point is that they’re not having to be the cook, the server, the hostess, the accountant, the marketer, all those sorts of things. So we’re trying to kind of celebrate them really well but allow them to be great at what they’re great at,” he said.

Since his major effort is to source locally whenever possible, the food you’ll find there often isn’t what you’ll find elsewhere.

“We’re a supply-based grocery store. And the difference between that means we’re really focused on celebrating the things that we have here the most, and then figuring out how to make the best quality products with that, as opposed to just giving everybody exactly what they want. We want to have a journey, an exploration with them,” he said.

Something that becomes apparent quite quickly: The Pullman Market is in no rush to take your money and have you leave. There is seating all over the place. Regardless of the time of day, people are relaxing. Fink says that’s by design.

“I think there’s a lot about creating a space where everybody feels at home and welcome. If you really have intention of making people feel like the space is theirs, you cannot have a ticking clock of when they need to leave,” he said.

When asked if there are plans to expand beyond Pearl, Fink says his focus right now is on San Antonio and proving his concept can thrive before he tries to replicate it.