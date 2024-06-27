Texas executes Ramiro Gonzales on teen victim’s birthday

From Texas Public Radio:

HUNTSVILLE — The day would have been Bridget Townsend’s 41st birthday. Instead of having a party, her family was in Huntsville watching her killer be put to death.

“We have finally witnessed justice being served with the execution,” said David Townsend, Bridget’s brother, adding that the family had longed for this day but they were not celebrating.

“It provides us with a little bit of peace and I do want to say that we are not joyous,” he said. “We’re not happy we’re never happy with the life being taken.”

On Wednesday night, Ramiro Gonzales, the man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted and fatally shot her 23 years ago, was executed.

Gonzales had confessed to Townsend’s murder and he led police to where he had dumped her body, at a ranch in Bandera County 40 miles north of San Antonio. That’s where Gonzales grew up with his grandparents after being abandoned by his drug addicted mother.

According to court documents, as a child Gonzales was frequently sexually assaulted. He turned to a life of drugs and crime. But while on Death Row he became a devoted Christian and said he was deeply remorseful for the murder — which was something he stressed in his last words.

“To the Townsend Family, I’m sorry I can’t articulate, I can’t put into words the pain l have caused y’all, the hurt what I took away that I cannot give back. I hope this apology is enough,’ he said. “I lived the rest of this life for you guys to the best of my ability for restitution, restoration, taking responsibility. I never stopped praying for all of you. I never stopped praying that you would forgive me and that one day I would have this opportunity to apologize. I owe all of you my life and I hope one day you will forgive me.”

Gonzales’ last appeal for an execution stay argued that at sentencing, debunked data was used to establish that he would continue to be a threat to society. That argument was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court late Wednesday afternoon and was taken into the death chamber at 6pm.

After being strapped to the gurney and with his spiritual advisor placing a hand on his chest, Gonzales was administered the lethal dose.

After the execution was complete, Townsend’s family said they will continue to keep Bridget’s memory alive.